Moscow Calls Accusations That Iran Poses Threats by Developing Space Program Biased

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Moscow believes that attempts to accuse Iran of creating military threats through the development of its space program are biased and misleading, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik.

"Iran's interest in the development of space technology is in line with the global trend. Many UN member states are active in this area.

Attempts to single out Iran's activities and place them directly in a military context are biased and misleading," Yermakov said.

The arguments are reduced to the fact that Tehran's actions within the framework of its declared peaceful space program seem to someone "unusual." But if the question is put in this way, then any state exercising its legal right to peaceful exploration of outer space can be accused of developing means of delivering weapons of mass destruction, the diplomat noted.