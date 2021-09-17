UrduPoint.com

Moscow Calls On IAEA To Control Australia's Acquisition Of Nuclear Technology Under AUKUS

Moscow Calls on IAEA to Control Australia's Acquisition of Nuclear Technology Under AUKUS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russia is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of Governors to keep under control the situation emerging after Australia's acquisition of nuclear technologies within the new AUKUS alliance, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"This decision was quite unexpected and strange.

Trying to assess the situation from a strategic point of view, I cannot understand why Australia needs to acquire such sensitive technologies now. There is no rational explanation. This can create a global-scale problem for the nuclear non-proliferation regime ... I think we will focus on ensuring that not only the IAEA Secretariat with its inspection mechanism but also the Board of Governors, as the governing body, keep the whole situation under control," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

