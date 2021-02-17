UrduPoint.com
Moscow Confirms Denying Visa To Candidate For NASA Office Chief

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Moscow Confirms Denying Visa to Candidate for NASA Office Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia has denied a visa to a candidate to head the NASA office in the country in retaliation against similar US moves, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik.

In January, three sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik that the NASA nominee had been denied a visa in response to entry restrictions on Russian diplomats.

"Yes, it was a retaliatory step," Ryabkov said.

According to the deputy minister, even though Russia has not faced serious visa issues in cooperation with NASA, they have been commonplace in other areas.

Moscow, he added, will offer the new US administration to mutually abandon these "artificial obstacles."

