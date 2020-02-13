UrduPoint.com
Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

Moscow Court Fines Facebook $62,900 for Refusal to Relocate Databases to Russia

A court in Moscow imposed on Thursday a 4 million rubles ($62,900) fine on Facebook for its refusal to relocate to Russia databases containing personal information of Russian users, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

A court in Moscow imposed on Thursday a 4 million rubles ($62,900) fine on Facebook for its refusal to relocate to Russia databases containing personal information of Russian users, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, the same fine was imposed on Twitter.

"To find foreign entity Facebook Inc. guilty of committing an administrative crime, described in Part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian Code on Administrative Offenses, and to impose a fine in the amount of 4 million rubles," judge Alexandra Mikhaleva said.

