Moscow Court Fines Google $41,010 for Violation of Data Localization Regulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court fined Google 3 million rubles ($41,010) for violating regulations on Russians' data localization, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian code of administrative offenses.

The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 3 million rubles," Gurinchuk said.

The protocol was issued to Google for its non-fulfillment of the obligation to ensure recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification and retrieval of personal data of Russian citizens, using databases in the country. The maximum fine for a legal entity could reach 6 million rubles.

This is the first similar fine imposed on Google.