Moscow Court Fines Google $41,010 For Violation Of Data Localization Regulations
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:36 PM
Moscow's Tagansky district court fined Google 3 million rubles ($41,010) for violating regulations on Russians' data localization, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court fined Google 3 million rubles ($41,010) for violating regulations on Russians' data localization, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian code of administrative offenses.
The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 3 million rubles," Gurinchuk said.
The protocol was issued to Google for its non-fulfillment of the obligation to ensure recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification and retrieval of personal data of Russian citizens, using databases in the country. The maximum fine for a legal entity could reach 6 million rubles.