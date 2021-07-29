UrduPoint.com
Moscow Court Fines Google $41,010 For Violation Of Data Localization Regulations

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:36 PM

Moscow Court Fines Google $41,010 for Violation of Data Localization Regulations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky district court fined Google 3 million rubles ($41,010) for violating regulations on Russians' data localization, court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under part 8 of Article 13.11 of the Russian code of administrative offenses.

The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of 3 million rubles," Gurinchuk said.

The protocol was issued to Google for its non-fulfillment of the obligation to ensure recording, systematization, accumulation, storage, clarification and retrieval of personal data of Russian citizens, using databases in the country. The maximum fine for a legal entity could reach 6 million rubles.

This is the first similar fine imposed on Google.

