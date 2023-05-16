Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers $56,000

Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has ruled that the Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization, must pay 4.5 million rubles ($56,000) to Russian bloggers who paid for targeted advertisement on Facebook prior to its banning, a court representative told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has ruled that the Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization, must pay 4.5 million rubles ($56,000) to Russian bloggers who paid for targeted advertisement on Facebook prior to its banning, a court representative told Sputnik.

"The court has partially satisfied the lawsuits and ruled to collect 4.5 million rubles," the representative said.

A group of Russian experts called the Council of Bloggers filed a class action lawsuit last fall demanding a payment of 18 million rubles.

The bloggers paid Facebook for targeted advertisement but did not get the chance to profit from it since Facebook paused ads targeting people in Russia on March 4 due to the difficulties of working in the country at the time, and was banned in Russia a week later.

Previously, Facebook had been fined several times by Russian courts for failure to delete content banned in Russia. Last year, the total amount of fines imposed on Facebook's parent company Meta was over 100 million rubles ($1.2 million). Furthermore, the company was handed a turnover-based fine of almost 2 billion rubles for repeated violations of Russian laws. On Friday, the head of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service, Dmitry Aristov, said that the company had paid the administrative fines imposed on it.