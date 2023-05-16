UrduPoint.com

Moscow Court Obliges Meta To Pay Russian Bloggers $56,000

Daniyal Sohail Published May 16, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Moscow Court Obliges Meta to Pay Russian Bloggers $56,000

Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has ruled that the Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization, must pay 4.5 million rubles ($56,000) to Russian bloggers who paid for targeted advertisement on Facebook prior to its banning, a court representative told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Moscow's Meshchansky District Court has ruled that the Meta company, which is banned in Russia as an extremist organization, must pay 4.5 million rubles ($56,000) to Russian bloggers who paid for targeted advertisement on Facebook prior to its banning, a court representative told Sputnik.

"The court has partially satisfied the lawsuits and ruled to collect 4.5 million rubles," the representative said.

A group of Russian experts called the Council of Bloggers filed a class action lawsuit last fall demanding a payment of 18 million rubles.

The bloggers paid Facebook for targeted advertisement but did not get the chance to profit from it since Facebook paused ads targeting people in Russia on March 4 due to the difficulties of working in the country at the time, and was banned in Russia a week later.

Previously, Facebook had been fined several times by Russian courts for failure to delete content banned in Russia. Last year, the total amount of fines imposed on Facebook's parent company Meta was over 100 million rubles ($1.2 million). Furthermore, the company was handed a turnover-based fine of almost 2 billion rubles for repeated violations of Russian laws. On Friday, the head of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service, Dmitry Aristov, said that the company had paid the administrative fines imposed on it.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook Company Fine March From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pak ..

Commissioner welcomes "Yango" for investing in Pakistan

11 seconds ago
 UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies t ..

UAE dispatches two planes carrying food supplies to assist Sudanese people

4 minutes ago
 Karakorum International University to hold confere ..

Karakorum International University to hold conference on May 17-18

14 seconds ago
 UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary rela ..

UAE, Indonesia discuss boosting parliamentary relations

4 minutes ago
 117 profiteers arrested during fortnight

117 profiteers arrested during fortnight

16 seconds ago
 Security put on high alert in Faisalabad

Security put on high alert in Faisalabad

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.