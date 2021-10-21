MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A Moscow court has refused another appeal made by Facebook to postpone the payment of $365,000 in fines, a court spokeswoman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The magistrate court .... of Tagansky judicial district in Moscow decided to reject the repeated appeals of Facebook Inc. to postpone the execution of rulings which imposed administrative fines on Facebook in the amount of 26 million rubles ($365,000)," the spokeswoman said.

In September, the court gave Facebook a deferral for this payment, but the amount was not transferred.

In March, Russia's internet watchdog Roskomnadzor announced its plans to impose fines on several social media platforms, including Facebook, for failing to remove illegal content after receiving an official notification.

In case of repeated violations, fines increase to one-tenth of a company's total annual income.

As a result, Facebook was fined 26 million rubles for failure to delete posts with calls on minors to participate in unsanctioned rallies.

In early October, Roskomnadzor drew up a protocol against Facebook for repeated offenses and submitted it to court. This time, the company may face revenue-based fines.