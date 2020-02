Moscow Court to Consider Case Against Facebook, Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A magistrates' court in Moscow will consider on Thursday protocols on administrative offenses committed by Facebook and Twitter, Tagansky Court spokeswoman Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Sputnik.

The companies, which failed to provide information on meeting the requirements to localize Russian users' data bases by the deadline, face a fine of 1 million rubles - 6 million rubles ($15,800-$94,900) each.

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor launched administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter on January 31.