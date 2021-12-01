Moscow Hopes Russia-US Space Cooperation Will Continue - Foreign Ministry
Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Moscow hopes that cooperation between Russia and the United States in space will continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.
"It is difficult to make predictions, but I would like to express the hope that our practical cooperation will continue on a mutually beneficial basis," Ryabkov told reporters.