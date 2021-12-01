UrduPoint.com

Moscow Hopes Russia-US Space Cooperation Will Continue - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Moscow Hopes Russia-US Space Cooperation Will Continue - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Moscow hopes that cooperation between Russia and the United States in space will continue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"It is difficult to make predictions, but I would like to express the hope that our practical cooperation will continue on a mutually beneficial basis," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports first case of Omicron

Saudi Arabia reports first case of Omicron

20 minutes ago

Dia Mirza decides to celebrate her 40th birthday â€˜differently'

32 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel Tuesday

42 minutes ago
 Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Am ..

Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Among Arrivals From South Africa

43 minutes ago
 Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Mos ..

Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Moscow Direct Dialogue - Zelensky ..

43 minutes ago
 US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Le ..

US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Leave by End of January 2022 - M ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.