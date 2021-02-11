Moscow is concerned over potential deployment of US missile defense systems in space, as this could result in significant destabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Moscow is concerned over potential deployment of US missile defense systems in space, as this could result in significant destabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over signals coming from there, saying that there grounds for the emergence of a missile defense echelon in space, up to attacks from space on the areas where intercontinental ballistic missiles are located, even before launch or in the moment of the launch. These are extremely destabilizing concepts," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

Russia rejects the concept of a "limited nuclear war," the diplomat continued.