UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Is Concerned Over Potential Deployment Of US Missile Defense Systems In Space

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 02:34 PM

Moscow Is Concerned Over Potential Deployment of US Missile Defense Systems in Space

Moscow is concerned over potential deployment of US missile defense systems in space, as this could result in significant destabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Moscow is concerned over potential deployment of US missile defense systems in space, as this could result in significant destabilization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are concerned over signals coming from there, saying that there grounds for the emergence of a missile defense echelon in space, up to attacks from space on the areas where intercontinental ballistic missiles are located, even before launch or in the moment of the launch. These are extremely destabilizing concepts," Ryabkov said at a press conference.

Russia rejects the concept of a "limited nuclear war," the diplomat continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear From

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully tests Babur Cruise Missile: ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Indian President ..

21 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed over violation

2 minutes ago

Turkey neutralize 2 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

2 minutes ago

ArcelorMittal names founder's son new CEO

2 minutes ago

Iconic actor 'Qazi Wajid' remembered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.