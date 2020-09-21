UrduPoint.com
Moscow Regrets US Taking Steps To Militarize Space - Russian Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:22 PM

Moscow Regrets US Taking Steps to Militarize Space - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow regrets that the United States is taking steps to militarize space; measures are needed to prohibit any deployment of weapons there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Moscow regrets that the United States is taking steps to militarize space; measures are needed to prohibit any deployment of weapons there, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"We saw and heard statements, unfortunately, of US representatives and their allies that they would like to do something in terms of the military use of space.

We believe that, of course, we need a document that would give us international legal guarantees that weapons of any kind will not be put into orbit," Vershinin said during an online press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

"In this regard, we propose to use what we did before. This is not the first time we meet this issue. We continue to intend to discuss this seriously [at the conference on disarmament] in Geneva," the diplomat said.

