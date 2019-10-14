Moscow, Riyadh Agree to Send Saudi Astronaut to ISS - Roscosmos Chief

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Agency on Monday signed an agreement providing for the possibility of sending a Saudi astronaut to the International Space Station aboard a Russian piloted spacecraft, Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

"The document on comprehensive cooperation between the space agencies of Russia and Saudi Arabia includes, among other things, the possibility of the training of a Saudi astronaut for work on the ISS and delivering the astronaut to the station," Rogozin said.