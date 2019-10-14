UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Riyadh Agree To Send Saudi Astronaut To ISS - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:06 PM

Moscow, Riyadh Agree to Send Saudi Astronaut to ISS - Roscosmos Chief

Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Saudi Space Agency on Monday signed an agreement providing for the possibility of sending a Saudi astronaut to the International Space Station aboard a Russian piloted spacecraft, Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019)

"The document on comprehensive cooperation between the space agencies of Russia and Saudi Arabia includes, among other things, the possibility of the training of a Saudi astronaut for work on the ISS and delivering the astronaut to the station," Rogozin said.

