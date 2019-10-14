UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Riyadh To Sign Agreement On Launching Satellite From Saudi Arabia - RDIF

Daniyal Sohail 56 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Moscow, Riyadh to Sign Agreement on Launching Satellite From Saudi Arabia - RDIF

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign an agreement on launching a satellite from the kingdom's territory with the use of Russian technologies during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on Monday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said.

"Space and high-tech, undoubtedly, will be [covered by agreements that will be signed on Monday].

In particular, there is an interesting project on launching a satellite from the territory of Saudi Arabia to the orbit, using interesting Russian technologies," Dmitriev told reporters.

Putin is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the agenda of the visit will include talks with the Saudi top officials with a focus on Syria, Yemen and the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as the bilateral cooperation in defense and energy sector.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Yemen Visit Saudi Vladimir Putin Saudi Arabia From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 October 2019

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

12 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

12 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

12 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.