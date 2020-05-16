Moscow Says Ban on Russian Websites by Kiev Represents Act of Direct Censorship

The block of Russian websites in Ukraine is an act of direct censorship. Moscow will demand from the OSCE representative for media freedom a proper response to such Kiev's actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended the ban on Russian websites and social networks for another three years.

"The Ukrainian leadership once again showed in practice that it is not going to review discriminatory and illegal policies regarding Russian media resources. We regard this step as an act of direct censorship aimed at cleansing the country's media landscape from alternative points of view. Such actions are a gross violation of such fundamental principles of international law as freedom of expression and equal access to information," the ministry said.

It emphasized that the blocking of Russian resources is only a small example of arbitrariness in relation to media in Ukraine, where journalistic activities have long been associated with risks to life and freedom.

"The Kiev authorities pursue a consistent policy of repressions against the media, tightening legislation and state regulation of the media landscape, as well as applying administrative and other forms of pressure on journalists.

In addition, the killing of a number of media representatives, including the 2014 crime, the victims of which were Andrei Stenin, Anton Voloshin, Igor Kornelyuk and Anatoly Klyan, remain not investigated," it added.

"We urge relevant international organizations and human rights NGOs, including OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir, to respond appropriately, and we urge Kiev's European and overseas partners to explain how the policies of the Ukrainian authorities are combined with democratic values and principles," the ministry emphasized.

In May 2017, the authorities of Ukraine banned access to Odnoklassniki, VK, Yandex and Mail.ru for three years. Earlier in the year, Ukraine's Security Service proposed the National Security and Defense Council to extend sanctions against social networks VK and Odnoklassniki, as well as against Russian tech companies Yandex, Mail.ru, Doctor Web, Kaspersky, 1C, and Parus. Later, the council prepared a draft decision on sanctions against more than 400 legal entities and individuals, including Russian social networks and IT companies.