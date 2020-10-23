Moscow Sees Open Censorship of Facebook, Twitter - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is seeing open censorship on part of Facebook and Twitter, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia is seeing open censorship on part of Facebook and Twitter, the spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"We can see it in our work every day, we can see open censorship on part of Twitter, Facebook, when Russian media are getting the labels of alleged unreliability, scrapped from search results, blocked, have their accounts deleted � all without any investigation," Zakharova said.