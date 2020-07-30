MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Moscow slams Facebook's decision to hire StopFake, the Ukrainian fact-checking group, to counter fake news on its platform in Ukraine, saying that this move falls within the policy of deliberate neglecting of Russia's information content, Alexey Zaytsev, a spokesman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"We are disappointed with the choice of such a large corporation as Facebook in favor of this highly biased resource in the responsible business of verifying information.

Examples of publications that StopFake considers false leave no doubt that the goal of such cooperation is to continue political censorship of Russian-language content on Facebook," the spokesman said at a briefing.

"We urge the company to take a more responsible approach in choosing partners. We treat this behavior of the US technology giant as another confirmation of the coordinated policy of western countries to clean out the world information space from Russian content," Zaytsev added.