Moscow to Look Into Actions of Facebook, Other US IT Platforms During Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moscow will look into the fake stories published on of Facebook and other US IT platforms during recent unauthorized rallies in Russia, the spokeswoman for the foreign ministry said Monday.

"Apart from everything that was published on the internet platforms of the official US agencies by US officials, we saw that the so-called IT giants, which are, of course, American, were particularly active.

Those social networks and video hosting services were spreading a lot of fake information on that day and ahead of it. We are now looking into it," Maria Zakharova said.