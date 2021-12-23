UrduPoint.com

Moscow Urges Foreign Internet Giants To Observe Russian Laws - Putin

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that international internet giants must obey the Russian legislation and that requirements could be tightened if necessary.

"We will continue insisting on obeying (Russian) legislation in our work with international platforms.

You know, that the (Internet) traffic is being slowed down in many countries, and other means include actual blocking (of Internet) ... We would like not to apply these measures. But if we are forced, we would have to tighten requirements to those who work in the field and neglects interests of the Russian community," Putin said during an annual end-of-year press conference commenting on a question about destructive content shared in social networks.

