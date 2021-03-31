MoST considers plan to register Pakistani scientists

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to register Pakistani scientists to formulate database carrying information about their respective fields and give them recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has planned to register Pakistani scientists to formulate database carrying information about their respective fields and give them recognition.

According to an official source, a plan to register scientists in the analogy of registration of medical doctors and engineers by the ministry is under consideration.

This database would help update database of scientists annually and would serve as a valuable source of information for the decision makers for different purposes like appointments, promotions and award of fellowships.

There were around 3639 Productive Scientists of Pakistan of international repute in the country as per the last compiled data; however, the registration process will further identify more scientists in the country.

Listing the scientific interventions taken during the recent years, the source revealed that as many as four centres of disruptive technologies have been established at the cost of Rs5 billion.

The centers include National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI), National Center in Robotics and Automation (NCRA), National Center for Cyber Security (NCCS) and National Center in Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBD&CC).

Around 45 labs are affiliated with these centres.

Currently, 32 mainly technology driven projects with portfolio of Rs 57 billion are ongoing in Ministry of Science and Technology Public Sector Development Programme.

The source also conveyed that the ministry since its revitalization had been focusing on Demand Driven Technology Development including import substitution industrialization, civil- military interaction for technology development, establishment of linkages among academia, Research and Development organizations and industry for technology development, encouragement of FDI in technology products manufacturing and establishment of Science and Technology Parks in Small Economic Zones.

The ministry had also prepared a draft of Pakistan National Quality Policy (PNQP) 2021 for the establishment of standards/quality and accreditation regime in the country, the source added.