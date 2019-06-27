UrduPoint.com
Most Cyberattacks On Russian Targets Directed From EU, US - Cyberthreat Center

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:56 PM

Most cyberattacks on targets in Russia are directed from centers in the European Union and the United States, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Most cyberattacks on targets in Russia are directed from centers in the European Union and the United States, Nikolai Murashov, the deputy director of the Russian National Cyberthreat Response Center, said Thursday.

"Usually, control centers in the European Union and the United States are used for attacks on Russian information resources," Murashov told a briefing at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Murashov cited the data of foreign companies which suggested that the US-based entities were the main source of such cyberthreats.

"The analysis shows ... that most attacks aim to steal information ... Criminals are mostly aiming to obtain information about Russian technologies in defense in nuclear industries, energy and rocket-building, as well as information from state administration networks. In general, every third attack we register targets financial institutions," he said.

