MoST To Introduce Animation, Video Games Certification Program:Ch Fawad

Daniyal Sohail 45 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch animation and video games certification program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday disclosed that his ministry would soon launch animation and video games certification program.

"This program will not only serve the purpose of gaming for the youth but prove as a game changer for the young people", the federal minister said in a tweet.

Chaudhry Fawad asked the youth, "Be prepared, if you are interested in video games on the phone instead of reading as the Ministry of Science and Technology is launching a special program of video games programming".

The minister said the objective of launching this program was to become a part of this 90 billion industry.

