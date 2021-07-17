UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of Blue Origin Rocket Engineer Says Proud Of Daughter's 'Great Work'

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Mother of Blue Origin Rocket Engineer Says Proud of Daughter's 'Great Work'

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The mother of Indian engineer Sanjal Gavande who helped build Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' spaceship, told Sputnik on Saturday she was very proud of the 30-year-old's lifework.

Gavande became a sensation in India after Sirisha Bandla, another aeronautical engineer of Indian origin, flew into space last weekend aboard Bezos' rival Richard Branson's space rocket ship.

"I am proud to be her mother. Greetings are coming. I am very happy. My daughter has done this great work... She has been selected in such a big team, it is a matter of pride for her and for me," Surekha Gavande said.

Sanjal completed her mechanical engineering degree in Mumbai and went to the United States to pursue her Master's degree. Her mother said joining Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company and its New Shepard space program was a dream come true for Sanjal.

Her father, Ashok Gavande, told Sputnik that they supported her every step of the way, even when they had financial difficulties.

"My daughter was very talented from the very beginning so myself and my wife were both firmly behind and supported her to fulfill her dream... I always told her that you go ahead and we will support you in every way," he said.

The inaugural space flight of the New Shepard is scheduled for Tuesday. Its four-member crew is made up of Bezos and his brother Mark, 82-year-old American aviator Wally Funk, and the company's first paying space tourist Oliver Daemon, at 18 the youngest person to go to space.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Company Wife United States From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Dubai Academic Hea ..

18 minutes ago

RAK Ruler issues two resolutions restructuring RAK ..

32 minutes ago

On directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Al Dhafra Fest ..

32 minutes ago

Aptma, Bukhara governor sign MoU for textile compl ..

1 hour ago

78,028 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.