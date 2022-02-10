UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi Appointed Chairman Of Punjab IT Board

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Punjab IT Board

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS) has assumed the charge of Chairman PITB w.e.f 9th Feb 2022. He belongs to the 28th Common of Civil Service of Pakistan and brings to PITB a diverse portfolio of experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th February, 2022) Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi (PAS) has assumed the charge of Chairman PITB w.e.f 9th Feb 2022. He belongs to the 28th Common of Civil Service of Pakistan and brings to PITB a diverse portfolio of experience.

He has served as Home Secretary Gilgit Baltistan and Commissioner Baltistan Division.

During his posting as the Commissioner Lahore Division, he took some key initiatives for improving public service delivery. He has also served in the Chief Minister Punjab Secretariat in addition to serving as Secretary Food Punjab and Secretary WAPDA. His earlier assignments included Deputy Commissioner Chakwal, Gujrat, Skardu and Lodhran.

Mr. Lodhi has a Master’s Degree from the extremely prestigious Oxford University, UK. Additionally he is an Electrical Engineering graduate from UET Lahore.

