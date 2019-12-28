Music Streaming Service Spotify to Suspend Political Ads in 2020 - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) internet music streaming service Spotify said on Friday that it will suspend political advertising since the beginning of 2020, citing lack of technological means to validate the content as the US Presidential campaign heats up.

"At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted by CNBC as saying. "We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities."

The move applies to Spotify's own products with an estimated reach of 141 million active users and will not affect third-party content.

Spotify is the latest US tech giant to address the issue of online political campaigning. Twitter has already banned such advertisements altogether and Google limited many of the functions for political advertising.