UrduPoint.com

Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Services In Ukraine Despite Financial Loss

Daniyal Sohail Published October 16, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Musk Says SpaceX Will Keep Funding Starlink Services in Ukraine Despite Financial Loss

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX would continue to pay for Starlink internet services in Ukraine despite substantial financial loss.

"The hell with it ...

even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free," Musk tweeted.

In September, SpaceX notified the US Defense Department that it would not be able to donate its services to Ukraine indefinitely and requested the US government to step in and fund them, media reported.

On Friday, Musk confirmed these reports, saying that the company cannot continue funding Starlink satellite services for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Company Elon Musk SpaceX Money September Media Government Billion

