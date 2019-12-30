UrduPoint.com
Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be Launched To ISS In February

Mon 30th December 2019

The launch of the first US Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) will not take place in February as it will take several months to assess the safety of its flight, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The launch of the first US Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) will not take place in February as it will take several months to assess the safety of its flight, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

In early December, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, said the launch was scheduled for February.

"Crew Dragon should be physically ready & at the Cape [Canaveral in Florida, US] in Feb, but completing all safety reviews will probably take a few more months," Musk said on Twitter when asked whether the flight was planned for February.

The US-made partially reusable low Earth orbital spacecraft system, Space Shuttle, was decommissioned in 2011. After that, only Russian Soyuz rockets delivered crews to the ISS. The Crew Dragon by SpaceX and the Starliner by Boeing were developed in the United States to send astronauts to the station.

In March, Crew Dragon made its first unmanned test flight to the ISS. After the completion of all test flights, the vehicle will be certified by NASA for full-time missions to the space station.

