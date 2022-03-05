UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Starlink Internet Provider Not To Block Russian Media

Daniyal Sohail Published March 05, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Musk Says Starlink Internet Provider Not to Block Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Starlink satellite internet provider will not block Russian media despite requests from some governments, Elon Musk, whose SpaceX manufactures Starlink satellites, said Saturday.

"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," Musk tweeted.

Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk Elon Musk SpaceX Media From Satellites

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

19 minutes ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

47 minutes ago
 Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

Peshawar suicide attack: CTD arrests two suspects

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>