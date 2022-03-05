Musk Says Starlink Internet Provider Not to Block Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Starlink satellite internet provider will not block Russian media despite requests from some governments, Elon Musk, whose SpaceX manufactures Starlink satellites, said Saturday.

"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," Musk tweeted.

Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.