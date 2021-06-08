Namibia launches first ever space, science and technology policy

Namibia on Tuesday launched the first ever space, science and technology policy which aims to guide the use of space resources and contribute towards the socio-economic growth and development of the country

WINDHOEK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Namibia on Tuesday launched the first ever space, science and technology policy which aims to guide the use of space resources and contribute towards the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

Speaking at the launch of the policy, Minister of Higher education, Training and Innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi said the country seeks to use the policy as a tool in strengthening capacity of both experts and institutions in space as well as to explore global partnerships to attract projects and promote innovation.

"The use of space science and technology has immense benefits to a country's development as well as the fact that space technologies have become increasingly applicable and relevant in the provision of services for the Namibian people," She said.

According to Kandjii-Murangi, Namibia has bilateral and multi-lateral agreements spanning over 20 years in space, science and technology.

"The policy will embrace national, regional and international collaboration and promote national capacity building in various fields around space while creating a synergy between government, academia and industry," she said.