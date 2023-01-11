NASA Agrees to Return US Astronaut With Russians on Other Soyuz Rocket - Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) NASA has agreed to extend flight of US astronaut Francisco Rubio and return him together with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft instead of Soyuz MS-22, as was planned in advance, Director General of Russian state space agency Roscosmos Yury Borisov said on Wednesday.

Late last year, a leak in the cooling system of Soyuz MS-22 occurred due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. Earlier in the day, Roscosmos said that the Soyuz MS-22 would return to Earth without a crew, while its crew would return on the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

"At the Council of Chief Designers held at RSC Energia the day before, NASA representatives agreed with the council's conclusions and confirmed their readiness to provide the necessary assistance," Borisov said in a video address.