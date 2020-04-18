NASA announces first SpaceX crewed flight for May 27

NASA announced on Friday that a SpaceX rocket will send two American astronauts to the International Space Station in May, the first manned US spaceflight in nearly a decade

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :NASA announced on Friday that a SpaceX rocket will send two American astronauts to the International Space Station in May, the first manned US spaceflight in nearly a decade.

"On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!" NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet.

The head of the US space agency said the astronauts would be sent to the ISS on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.