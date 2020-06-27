UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Astronaut Loses Wrist Mirror During Works Outside ISS - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 04:08 PM

NASA Astronaut Loses Wrist Mirror During Works Outside ISS - Reports

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has lost his wrist mirror while floating outside the International Space Station (ISS) during the first out of four planned spacewalks to replace aging batteries in the solar power system, the US spaceflightnow.com outlet said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has lost his wrist mirror while floating outside the International Space Station (ISS) during the first out of four planned spacewalks to replace aging batteries in the solar power system, the US spaceflightnow.com outlet said on Saturday.

Cassidy and another NASA astronaut, Robert Behnken, went into outer space on Friday to complete the work on replacing batteries that was started in January 2017.

According to the outlet, Cassidy, while coming out of the airlock to begin works on the ISS outer surface, reported that the small mirror had somehow come off the sleeve of his spacesuit and floated into space at a speed of about a mile per hour.

The lost mirror posed no threat to the ISS and its crew, and Cassidy had a spare, spaceflightnow.com said.

Wrist mirrors are used by astronauts to read displays and examine places that are not fully visible due to the limited view in a spacesuit.

Related Topics

January 2017

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Foundation discusses opportunities to ..

11 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of 113Th Midshipmen & 22Nd Ssc ..

31 minutes ago

JI Chief leads funeral prayers for Syed Munawar Ha ..

3 minutes ago

Cable TV technical electrocuted to death while fix ..

3 minutes ago

Argentina's '86 World Cup coach Bilardo positive f ..

3 minutes ago

Youth killed as gun goes off in Mianwali

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.