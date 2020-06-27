NASA Astronaut Loses Wrist Mirror During Works Outside ISS - Reports

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has lost his wrist mirror while floating outside the International Space Station (ISS) during the first out of four planned spacewalks to replace aging batteries in the solar power system, the US spaceflightnow.com outlet said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy has lost his wrist mirror while floating outside the International Space Station (ISS) during the first out of four planned spacewalks to replace aging batteries in the solar power system, the US spaceflightnow.com outlet said on Saturday.

Cassidy and another NASA astronaut, Robert Behnken, went into outer space on Friday to complete the work on replacing batteries that was started in January 2017.

According to the outlet, Cassidy, while coming out of the airlock to begin works on the ISS outer surface, reported that the small mirror had somehow come off the sleeve of his spacesuit and floated into space at a speed of about a mile per hour.

The lost mirror posed no threat to the ISS and its crew, and Cassidy had a spare, spaceflightnow.com said.

Wrist mirrors are used by astronauts to read displays and examine places that are not fully visible due to the limited view in a spacesuit.