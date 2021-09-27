UrduPoint.com

NASA, Boeing Helping Russia In Trying To Find Cause Of Cracks On Space Station

Daniyal Sohail 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:10 AM

NASA, Boeing Helping Russia in Trying to Find Cause of Cracks on Space Station

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Engineers from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are helping Russia in its investigation into the possible causes of cracks and air leaks at the International Space Station (ISS).

Paul Hill, a member of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, said at a Sunday panel meeting that the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, the Langley Research Center, the panel itself and the Boeing company are all conducting engineering analyzes of the issue.

According to Russian Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, persistent air leaks on the ISS could be the result of welding errors made inside the Zarya and Zvezda modules three decades ago.

Energia's First Deputy General Designer Vladimir Soloviev told Sputnik at the end of last month that Russian cosmonauts found cracks in the oldest module of the ISS, Zarya, and warned that the earlier discovery of through cracks in the Zvezda module means that the Zarya cracks could start to expand.

Soloviev said that Russian cosmonauts were going to install highly sensitive vibration sensors inside the Russian segment of the ISS in the hope of finding the cause of air leaks.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. The crew have since identified and sealed two cracks but air continues to leak, which, nonetheless, poses no threat to those on board the space station, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin September Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

4 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

49 minutes ago
 Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPR ..

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

16 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security f ..

DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussa ..

16 minutes ago
 248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

16 minutes ago
 2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhe ..

2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.