Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:04 PM

NASA Chief Briefs Pence on Spacecraft Starliner's First Unmanned Test Flight - Statement

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine briefed US Vice President Mike Pence on the first test flight of the spacecraft Starliner, Pence's press secretary Katie Waldman said in a statement on Friday

"The Vice President was briefed by Bridenstine this morning on the Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test from the Kennedy Space Center," Waldman said.

Earlier on Friday, the Starliner spacecraft was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) atop an Atlas V carrier rocket for its first unmanned test flight.

"Vice President Pence was assured that NASA will continue to test and improve, in order to return American astronauts to space on American rockets in 2020," Waldman said.

Pence will continue to receive updates about Starliner's mission, Waldman added.

