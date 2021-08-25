UrduPoint.com

NASA Chief Confirms US Discussing With Roscosmos Getting Seats On Soyuz

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

NASA Chief Confirms US Discussing With Roscosmos Getting Seats on Soyuz

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) OLORADO SPRINGS, the United States, August 25 (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that the United States is in talks with Russia about getting seats on Soyuz spacecraft.

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik earlier in the week that Washington may purchase a seat on Russia's Soyuz in the spring of the next year, as a precaution in case of any issues with commercial US spacecraft.

"We're discussing that now," Nelson said.

Asked if the US prefers a barter deal or just purchasing seats, Nelson declined to comment, saying he cannot answer.

In April, a Soyuz spacecraft brought two Russian cosmonauts ” Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov ” and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei to the International Space Station. Since 2006, the US has purchased over 70 seats on board Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Nelson Springs United States April May August

