UrduPoint.com

NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia On Int'l. Space Station To Continue

Daniyal Sohail Published April 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia on Int'l. Space Station to Continue

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that it has full confidence that Russia will extend its cooperation with the United States on the International Space Station, based on the continuing close cooperation and and warm personal relations between crews from both countries and their control teams back on earth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that it has full confidence that Russia will extend its cooperation with the United States on the International Space Station, based on the continuing close cooperation and and warm personal relations between crews from both countries and their control teams back on earth.

"I see the friendliness between the two crews. I have that confidence that Russia will extend (its) cooperation on the International Space Station," Nelson said during a press briefing. " I see the professional relationship between the astronauts and the cosmonauts ... and the two mission controls. I see that continuing."

Related Topics

Russia Nelson United States From

Recent Stories

US Attorney General Says Would Support Bill to Sen ..

US Attorney General Says Would Support Bill to Send Seized Russian Assets to Ukr ..

1 second ago
 Raytheon Reduces Revenue Forecast by $750Mln After ..

Raytheon Reduces Revenue Forecast by $750Mln After Suspending Business in Russia ..

3 seconds ago
 National transgender awareness seminar held

National transgender awareness seminar held

5 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court bench hearing Maryam Nawaz's ple ..

Lahore High Court bench hearing Maryam Nawaz's plea dissolved second time

4 minutes ago
 Roger Federer says will play Basel tournament in O ..

Roger Federer says will play Basel tournament in October

4 minutes ago
 Rs 58.6m released for 1,486 widows of govt employe ..

Rs 58.6m released for 1,486 widows of govt employees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.