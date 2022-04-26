NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Thursday that it has full confidence that Russia will extend its cooperation with the United States on the International Space Station, based on the continuing close cooperation and and warm personal relations between crews from both countries and their control teams back on earth

"I see the friendliness between the two crews. I have that confidence that Russia will extend (its) cooperation on the International Space Station," Nelson said during a press briefing. " I see the professional relationship between the astronauts and the cosmonauts ... and the two mission controls. I see that continuing."