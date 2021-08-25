NASA Chief Says US in Space Race With China, Wants Beijing as Partner

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson believes that the United States is now in space race with China, however, wants to see China as a partner

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson believes that the United States is now in space race with China, however, wants to see China as a partner.

"Unfortunately, I believe we are in the space race with China," Nelson said at the 36th Space Symposium on Wednesday.

"I would like, speaking on behalf of the United States, for China to be a partner."

The NASA administrator added that China is "very secretive and part of the civilian space program is that you've got to be transparent."

Since April this year, China began constructing its own space station, dubbed Tiangong, in low-earth orbit. In June, three Chinese astronauts became the first inhabitants on the spacecraft.