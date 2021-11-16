NASA Chief Says Will Continue Monitoring Debris to Ensure Safety of Space Station Crew

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) NASA will continue monitoring space debris caused by the test of a Russian anti-satellite missile system in order to ensure the safety of the International Space Station (ISS) crew, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said.

"Earlier today, due to the debris generated by the destructive Russian Anti-Satellite (ASAT) test, ISS astronauts and cosmonauts undertook emergency procedures for safety... NASA will continue monitoring the debris in the coming days and beyond to ensure the safety of our crew in orbit," Nelson said in a statement on Monday.

Nelson called the Russian actions reckless and dangerous, adding that they are "unthinkable" given Russia's long history of human spaceflight.