NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launch To ISS On August 1

Daniyal Sohail Published July 18, 2023 | 09:12 PM

NASA Confirms Next Cygnus Cargo Mission Will Launch to ISS on August 1

NASA is scheduling August 1 as the launch date for its next unmanned Cygnus cargo supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), agency officials confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) NASA is scheduling August 1 as the launch date for its next unmanned Cygnus cargo supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS), agency officials confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday.

"NASA and Northrop Grumman are targeting 8:31 pm on Tuesday, August 1, for the launch of a Cygnus spacecraft on an Antares rocket from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia," NASA spokesperson Lora Bleacher told reporters.

NASA ISS program scientist Heidi Parris said the Cygnus would carry more than 40 scientific studies to the space station.

The projects will include studies of fire suppression, gene therapy and atmospheric monitoring, the space agency has said.

The Neuronix experiment, sponsored by the ISS National Lab, will demonstrate the formation of 3D neuron cell cultures in microgravity and test a neuron-specific gene therapy as a potential treatment for people with paralysis and neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, NASA said in an earlier blog.

The 3D models needed to test these therapies do not form in Earth's gravity, it said.

