NASA, DARPA To Test Uranium Nuclear Engine For Mars Missions By 2027 - Nelson

Published January 24, 2023

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have launched a new partnership to develop a nuclear thermal reactor using high-assay low-enriched uranium for future lunar missions and eventually for to carry human expeditions to Mars at two to five times the speed of current conventional rockets and test it by 2027, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have launched a new partnership to develop a nuclear thermal reactor using high-assay low-enriched uranium for future lunar missions and eventually for to carry human expeditions to Mars at two to five times the speed of current conventional rockets and test it by 2027, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on Tuesday.

"NASA will work with our long-term partner, DARPA, to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as soon as 2027," Nelson said. "With the help of this new technology, astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever - a major capability to prepare for crewed missions to Mars,"

