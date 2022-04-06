UrduPoint.com

NASA Delays Final Test For Moon Shot

Daniyal Sohail Published April 06, 2022 | 07:25 PM

NASA delays final test for moon shot

The latest test of NASA's giant Moon rocket SLS has been suspended to allow for a SpaceX rocket to launch later this week, the US space agency announced Tuesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The latest test of NASA's giant Moon rocket SLS has been suspended to allow for a SpaceX rocket to launch later this week, the US space agency announced Tuesday.

The dress rehearsal for the giant Space Launch System is taking at launch pad 39B at Cape Canaveral, Florida -- where SpaceX is scheduled to lift off from pad 39A on Friday.

The test of the rocket, which is to return humans to the Moon, is now expected to resume shortly after the take-off of the SpaceX flight, which is to carry three businessmen and a former astronaut to the International Space Station.

The 322-foot (98 meters) SLS rocket will remain on its launch pad while waiting.

In this final test before blast-off for the Moon later this year, all the steps leading up to launch must be rehearsed, from filling the tanks to the final countdown, which will be stopped just before the engines fire.

The run-through started last Friday and was originally scheduled to last two days, but was extended after NASA teams encountered "a whole myriad of technical challenges" as well as uncooperative weather on Saturday, said Mike Sarafin, the mission manager for the Artemis Moon landing.

Among the problems encountered were four lightning strikes hitting the launch pad during a thunderstorm, which at least proved that the protection system had worked as planned.

But the problems were not "major issues," Sarafin said. "We haven't run into any fundamental design flaws or design issues." "We take pride in learning from these tests," he said, calling the ones already carried out in recent days "partially successful." Artemis 1 will mark the first flight of the SLS, whose development has lagged years behind schedule.

The Orion capsule at its top will be propelled to the Moon, where it will be placed in orbit before returning to Earth.

The first mission will not have astronauts on board. The take-off date is to be announced after the so-called "wet" dress rehearsal.

A launch window is possible in early June, and Sarafin said he was "not ready to give up on it yet."Another launch window is possible in early July.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Florida SpaceX June July All From Top

Recent Stories

Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti ..

Tear gas fired at Sudan protest 3 years after anti-Bashir sit-in

54 seconds ago
 Fresh clashes between army, M23 rebels in DR Congo ..

Fresh clashes between army, M23 rebels in DR Congo's east

55 seconds ago
 Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate t ..

Hungary's Orban speaks to Putin, urges immediate truce

58 seconds ago
 DC directs AACs to inspect vegetables, fruits on d ..

DC directs AACs to inspect vegetables, fruits on daily basis

1 minute ago
 UNHCR Balochistan chief reviews tree plantation dr ..

UNHCR Balochistan chief reviews tree plantation drive

3 minutes ago
 Man injured in attack in Gulan Hati

Man injured in attack in Gulan Hati

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.