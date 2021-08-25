UrduPoint.com

NASA Head Nelson Hopes US-Russian Cooperation On ISS Will Continue Beyond 2030

Daniyal Sohail 21 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

NASA Head Nelson Hopes US-Russian Cooperation on ISS Will Continue Beyond 2030

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) OLORADO SPRINGS, the United States, August 25 (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes that the cooperation between the United States and Russia in the International Space Station (ISS) will continue beyond 2030.

When asked whether he expects the ISS exploitation to be extended, Nelson said: "Yes. To 2030. And Russia is our partner on the ISS."

"I'm very hopeful and very optimistic that this extraordinary relationship that we have had, very good one will continue," the NASA administrator said, as he was speaking on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the ISS operation beyond 2024 at his meeting with Nelson, set to take place in the fall, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik earlier this week.

Russia is planning to stop using the ISS by 2028 and create a national space station instead given risks posed by ISS worn-out equipment.

Related Topics

Russia Nelson Springs United States August

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

Pakistan reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll in almost four months

3 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.07 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

11 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.