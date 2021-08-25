NASA Head Nelson Hopes US-Russian Cooperation on ISS Will Continue Beyond 2030

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) OLORADO SPRINGS, the United States, August 25 (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he hopes that the cooperation between the United States and Russia in the International Space Station (ISS) will continue beyond 2030.

When asked whether he expects the ISS exploitation to be extended, Nelson said: "Yes. To 2030. And Russia is our partner on the ISS."

"I'm very hopeful and very optimistic that this extraordinary relationship that we have had, very good one will continue," the NASA administrator said, as he was speaking on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is expected to discuss the possibility of extending the ISS operation beyond 2024 at his meeting with Nelson, set to take place in the fall, Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik earlier this week.

Russia is planning to stop using the ISS by 2028 and create a national space station instead given risks posed by ISS worn-out equipment.