UrduPoint.com

NASA Head Plans To Come To Moscow As Soon As COVID Situation Allows

Daniyal Sohail 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he will travel to Russia as soon as the pandemic situation allows, and looks forward to seeing Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin either in Moscow or in Dubai.

"I am coming as soon as COVID will allow. And I'm looking forward to seeing my friend Dmitry Rogozin," Nelson said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

When asked whether he expects the visit to take place this year, NASA chief noted this would depend "on the medical condition."

Roscosmos Deputy Director General for International Cooperation Sergey Saveliev told Sputnik earlier in the week that while Nelson promised to visit Russia before the end of the year, the meeting with Rogozin will most likely take place in Dubai in October during the International Astronautical Congress.

"We are assessing the health situation as to whether or not we can go to Dubai ... So, either I'm going to see Dimitry there or if I don't go to Dubai, I will see him in Russia. I'll come to - I assume he wants me to come to Moscow," Nelson explained.

Rogozin said in June that Nelson, who was sworn in as the new head of NASA in early May, might visit Russia and attend a space launch from the Baikonur spaceport by the end of the year. Nelson was invited to come to Russia together with his family, and the COVID-19 pandemic is the only obstacle to their visit, according to the Roscosmos chief. Moscow is ready to give the NASA administrator a tour around Russia's space industry facilities and arrange for the necessary health safety measures, Rogozin also noted.

