UrduPoint.com

NASA Head Says Will Visit Japan Next Month To Expand Ties With Japanese Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published January 14, 2023 | 03:00 AM

NASA Head Says Will Visit Japan Next Month to Expand Ties With Japanese Space Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a press conference that he and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will visit Japan in February to expand ties with the Japanese space agency (JAXA) and NASA.

"Deputy Administrator Melroy and I are looking forward to visiting Japan next month and we're going to be there to grow the bond between NASA and JAXA," Nelson said on Friday.

Related Topics

Visit Nelson Japan February

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Bien ..

Saudi Arabia to host &#039;First Islamic Arts Biennale&#039; featuring exhibits ..

2 hours ago
 Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and resp ..

Al Sayegh calls for upholding rule of law and respect for UN Charter

3 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement wit ..

Etisalat by e&amp; signs partnership agreement with Al Eskan Al Jamae

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium o ..

Sharjah Award for Public Finance holds symposium on its categories in Egypt

4 hours ago
 &#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers st ..

&#039;Friends Of Cancer Patients&#039; empowers students to combat childhood can ..

4 hours ago
 SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalwo ..

SteelFab most innovative tech platform for metalworks Industry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.