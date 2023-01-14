NASA Head Says Will Visit Japan Next Month to Expand Ties With Japanese Space Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a press conference that he and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy will visit Japan in February to expand ties with the Japanese space agency (JAXA) and NASA.

"Deputy Administrator Melroy and I are looking forward to visiting Japan next month and we're going to be there to grow the bond between NASA and JAXA," Nelson said on Friday.