NASA Head Wants Russia To Cooperate With US On Gateway, Will Discuss It With Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) OLORADO SPRINGS, the United States, August 25 (Sputnik) - NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told Sputnik that he wants Russia to collaborate with the United States on the NASA-led Lunar Gateway project, a proposed space station orbiting the Moon, and will discuss it with the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, at their meeting.

"I hope so. I want Russia to cooperate with us on Gateway," Nelson said on the sidelines of the 36th Space Symposium.

"Russia has not indicated to us if they want to cooperate on Gateway but I think I certainly want them to .

.. I will discuss it with Rogozin. Yes," Nelson added.

In 2017, Roscosmos and NASA concluded an agreement on the joint creation of the Gateway lunar orbital station, but later Rogozin said that Russia could not afford to participate in this project, since it was assigned an insufficiently large role. Rogozin later confirmed that Russia was not interested in the Gateway project, citing the existence of the country's own lunar initiative.

