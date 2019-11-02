UrduPoint.com
NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship To International Space Station

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:46 PM

NASA Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship to International Space Station

A NASA resupply rocket has taken off from Virginia on Saturday bound for the International Space Station (ISS) with 3.7 metric tons of cargo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) A NASA resupply rocket has taken off from Virginia on Saturday bound for the International Space Station (ISS) with 3.7 metric tons of cargo.

Live transmission showed the Northrop Grumman Rocket take off from the NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia outfitted with a Cygnus spacecraft at its helm.

Cygnus is scheduled to dock at the ISS on Monday, according to the space association.

The resupply mission is set to deliver food, equipment and materials for scientific research. There are currently six people on the ISS, among them Christina Koch and Jessica Meir who last month made history by performing the first all-female spacewalk.

