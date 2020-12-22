- Home
- Technology
- News
- NASA Left Without Response Roscosmos Letter About Cooperation Amid Sanctions - Source
NASA Left Without Response Roscosmos Letter About Cooperation Amid Sanctions - Source
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:55 PM
NASA has not provided any response to Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' letter on further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) program in light of new sanctions against Roscosmos enterprises, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik on Tuesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) NASA has not provided any response to Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' letter on further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) program in light of new sanctions against Roscosmos enterprises, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik on Tuesday.
In his letter, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin expressed the belief that the restrictions jeopardized implementation of the ISS program.
"Roscosmos has not received any response letter," the source said.