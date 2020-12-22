UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NASA Left Without Response Roscosmos Letter About Cooperation Amid Sanctions - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:55 PM

NASA Left Without Response Roscosmos Letter About Cooperation Amid Sanctions - Source

NASA has not provided any response to Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' letter on further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) program in light of new sanctions against Roscosmos enterprises, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) NASA has not provided any response to Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos' letter on further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) program in light of new sanctions against Roscosmos enterprises, a source in the space sphere told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In his letter, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin expressed the belief that the restrictions jeopardized implementation of the ISS program.

"Roscosmos has not received any response letter," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Zero tolerance for corruption in PTI govt: Sadaqat ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia's COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000

8 minutes ago

New FPSC Chairman sworn-in

8 minutes ago

PM chairs cabinet meeting

8 minutes ago

Chinese review platform announces hottest reads of ..

8 minutes ago

Current Account surplus rises to $ 1.6 bn with inc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.