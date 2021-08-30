UrduPoint.com

NASA Lodged No Claims After Unplanned Activation Of Russia's Nauka Module Engines- Energia

NASA Lodged No Claims After Unplanned Activation of Russia's Nauka Module Engines- Energia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The unscheduled activation of engines of Russia's multi-functional space laboratory module Nauka after its docking with the International Space Station (ISS) and the consequent ISS rotation was not critical for systems of the American segment, and NASA engineers did not lodge any claims, Vladimir Soloviev, the flight director of Russia's ISS segment, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"One hour after the incident, I talked to my colleague, NASA's ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano, whom I have known since 1993. I asked him about the solar panels, and he reassured me that the impact was half the limit. He and his flight control team believe nothing terrible happened ... [NASA] engineers of my level and below never lodged [any claims related to the incident]," Soloviev said.

