Open Menu

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due To Power Issue In Houston, Crew Not In Danger - Official

Daniyal Sohail Published July 25, 2023 | 10:47 PM

NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - Official

NASA lost communication with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday due to a power problem at mission control in Houston, although contact has been restored via Russian assets and neither the crew nor vehicle is in danger, Program Manager Joel Montalbano said at a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) NASA lost communication with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday due to a power problem at mission control in Houston, although contact has been restored via Russian assets and neither the crew nor vehicle is in danger, Program Manager Joel Montalbano said at a briefing.

"Earlier this morning, about eight o'clock central time, we had a power problem in the mission control center Houston, where we lost command, telemetry, voice to the ISS from mission control center Houston.

There was not an issue on board, it was clearly a ground problem. We were able to talk to the crew through Russian assets about 20 minutes after the failure," he said. "At no time was the crew or the vehicle in any danger."

The official also said NASA hopes to study and fix the ground problem and be back to normal configuration by end of day.

NASA said the Crew7 is now set to launch to the ISS no earlier than August 17. The initial launch was no earlier than August 15.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicle Houston August From

Recent Stories

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syri ..

Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Discuss Humanitarian Issues ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Wome ..

Balochistan Governor lays foundation stone of Women University Campus in Pishin

6 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Sw ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Prisoner Swap Injured Fighting in Ukraine ..

6 minutes ago
 State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China t ..

State Dept. After Qin Gang Replaced: Up to China to Decide Who Their Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdate ..

NATO Countries Using Ukraine to Get Rid of Outdated Weapons - Expert

12 minutes ago
 IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slow ..

IMF raises 2023 economic outlook but warns of slowing global growth

2 minutes ago
UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored ..

UN begins removing oil from decaying tanker moored off Yemen's coast

2 minutes ago
 No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consum ..

No impact of power price hike on 54 percent consumers: Khurram

2 minutes ago
 US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injure ..

US Marine Veteran Freed From Russia in Swap Injured While Fighting in Ukraine - ..

3 minutes ago
 US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Includ ..

US Providing $400Mln in New Aid to Ukraine, Including Air Defense Munitions - Pe ..

3 minutes ago
 Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah elected as President of Karac ..

Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah elected as President of Karachi Hockey Association

25 seconds ago
 Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world ..

Ledecky shines as Popovici flops at swimming world championships

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Technology