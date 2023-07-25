NASA Lost Contact With ISS Due to Power Issue in Houston, Crew Not in Danger - Official

NASA lost communication with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday due to a power problem at mission control in Houston, although contact has been restored via Russian assets and neither the crew nor vehicle is in danger, Program Manager Joel Montalbano said at a briefing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) NASA lost communication with the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday due to a power problem at mission control in Houston, although contact has been restored via Russian assets and neither the crew nor vehicle is in danger, Program Manager Joel Montalbano said at a briefing.

"Earlier this morning, about eight o'clock central time, we had a power problem in the mission control center Houston, where we lost command, telemetry, voice to the ISS from mission control center Houston.

There was not an issue on board, it was clearly a ground problem. We were able to talk to the crew through Russian assets about 20 minutes after the failure," he said. "At no time was the crew or the vehicle in any danger."

The official also said NASA hopes to study and fix the ground problem and be back to normal configuration by end of day.

NASA said the Crew7 is now set to launch to the ISS no earlier than August 17. The initial launch was no earlier than August 15.