NASA May Buy Additional Seats On Russia's Soyuz Spacecraft - Administrator

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) NASA Administrator James Bridenstine said on Thursday that his agency may enter negotiations with Russia's space agency Roscosmos to buy additional seats on the Soyuz spacecraft for missions to the International Space Station (ISS).

"It is highly likely we will enter negotiations [with Roscosmos]," Bridenstine said during the International Astronautical Congress in Washington.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos executive director for human spaceflight Sergei Krikalev said that Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the possibility of sending US astronauts to the ISS via the Soyuz spacecraft if the new US spaceships are not ready by October 2020.

Bridenstine said NASA may need to buy one or two seats on the Soyuz spacecraft, but noted that the negotiations with Roscosmos have not started yet.

