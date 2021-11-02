NASA Merging Strategic Assessments, Technology Offices - Administrator

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has announced the merging of the organization's strategic planning and technology oversight departments into a single body, the US space agency said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has announced the merging of the organization's strategic planning and technology oversight departments into a single body, the US space agency said in a press release on Monday.

"NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is announcing new leadership roles, as well as the merging of two offices into the Office of Technology, Policy, and Strategy (OTPS), in support of Biden-Harris Administration priorities and the focus on space strategy," the release said.

NASA also said it named top executives to run the office with Bhavya Lal serving as Associate Administrator, Melanie Saunders as Chief Resilience Officer, Casey Swails as Deputy Associate Administrator for business Operations and Tom Cremins as Associate Administrator for Space Security Interests.

"OTPS is being established to provide data- and evidence-driven technology, policy, and strategy advice to NASA leadership. ... OTPS will support NASA leadership in developing and guiding the agency's activities across its six mission directorates," the release said.

Douglas Terrier, NASA's Chief Technologist, will serve in a new position as Associate Director for Vision and Strategy at the Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas. In the interim, Lal will serve as Acting Chief Technologist. All appointments are effective immediately, NASA said.